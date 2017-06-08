FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar-based Al Jazeera says will keep editorial independence during Gulf dispute
June 8, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 2 months ago

Qatar-based Al Jazeera says will keep editorial independence during Gulf dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, June 8 (Reuters) - Doha-based Al Jazeera will stick to a policy of editorial independence amid a regional diplomatic crisis that has isolated Qatar, the news network's acting director-general said on Thursday.

Mostefa Souag dismissed accusations from some Gulf powers that the network was interfering in their affairs through its reports.

"Al Jazeera's editorial policy is going to continue the same regardless of what happens with this event," Souag told Reuters at the network's headquarters. He described the network's policy as independent and professional. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editingh by Andrew Heavens)

