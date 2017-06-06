Kuwait's emir heads to Saudi Arabia for talks with King Salman -agency

DUBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - Kuwait's ruler left the country on Tuesday on his way to Saudi Arabia, state news agency KUNA reported, for what Gulf officials had earlier said was a visit to hold talks with Saudi King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar.

The agency described Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah's visit to Jeddah as a "brotherly visit".

Sheikh Sabah is acting as a mediator between Qatar and some other Gulf Arab states including Saudi Arabia, which have severed diplomatic and transport ties with it. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)