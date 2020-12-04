Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Kuwait says progress made in resolving Saudi-led boycott of Qatar

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah speaks to the media prior to meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2020. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - The foreign minister of Kuwait said on Friday that progress had been made in resolving a row that has seen Saudi Arabia and its allies boycott Qatar since mid-2017.

“Fruitful discussion have taken place recently in which all sides expressed their keenness ... to reach a final agreement,” Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah said in a statement read out on Kuwait TV, thanking White House senior adviser Jared Kushner for his “recent efforts”.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli in Dubai and Ahmed Hagagy in Kuwait; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up