2 months ago
Niger recalls ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab states
June 10, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 2 months ago

Niger recalls ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab states

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NIAMEY, June 10 (Reuters) - Niger said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries that have cut ties with Doha over allegations it sponsors Islamist militants and Iran.

Some African countries have cautiously come out in support of attempts to isolate Qatar.

Mauritania, an Arab League member, cut ties on Tuesday and central African oil producer Gabon condemned Qatar for failing "on counter-terrorism.".

Senegal has said it would recall its ambassador in Qatar and expressed its "active solidarity". (Reporting by Boureima Belima; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alexander Smith)

