2 months ago
Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports Authority tightens Qatari shipping restrictions
#Energy
June 8, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 2 months ago

Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports Authority tightens Qatari shipping restrictions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports Authority will deny entry to any ships carrying cargoes going to or from Qatar, two shipping circulars seen by Reuters on Thursday showed.

The new circulars, which were issued late on Wednesday, re-introduced the ban on ships travelling from or destined to arrive in Qatar, after the authorities had eased restrictions just a day earlier.

The ban on all vessels carrying the Qatari flag and vessels owned or operated by Qatar remains in place and those ships will not be allowed into its petroleum ports, the circulars said. (Reporting by Mark Tay and Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

