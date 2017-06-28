FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2017 / 3:34 AM / in 2 months

Platts proposes removing restrictions on Qatar crude from July

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Oil price agency S&P Global Platts, a unit of S&P Global Inc, is proposing to remove restrictions it had placed on Qatari crude in its pricing assessment from July 3, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Platts initiated a review on June 6 of the deliverability of crude loading from Qatari ports in its Middle East crude price assessments after Saudi Arabia and some other Arab states cut ties with Doha, a move that disrupted traditional shipping routes.

The company is now proposing to include Al-Shaheen crude loading nominations from Qatar. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

