Qatar Airways to reroute some flights through Saudi airspace

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar Airways will began rerouting some of its flights through Saudi airspace starting from Thursday evening, it said on Twitter.

“This evening Qatar Airways began to reroute some flights through Saudi airspace with the first scheduled flight expected to be QR 1365, Doha to Johannesburg at 20.45 this evening, 7 January,” the company said.

Gulf powerhouse Saudi Arabia announced the breakthrough in ending a bitter dispute at a summit on Tuesday, with its foreign minister saying Riyadh and its allies would restore all ties with Doha severed in mid-2017.