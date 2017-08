MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a visit to Moscow on June 10, Russian news agencies cited a Russian diplomatic source as saying on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to meet al-Thani during his visit, RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.