Saudi foreign minister says Gulf states alone can solve Qatar row

DUBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Wednesday Gulf states could resolve a row with Qatar amongst themselves without outside help.

"We have not asked for mediation, we believe this issue can be dealt with among the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council," he told a news conference with his German counterpart in Berlin broadcast on Saudi state television.

He said he had not been officially informed of any U.S. investigation into the alleged hacking of Qatar's news agency, a development which is part of the dispute.

"With regard to measures undertaken by the FBI, I've read in the media but have not been informed of anything official and I can't express an official position," Jubeir told reporters. (Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Janet Lawrence)