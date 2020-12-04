Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Saudi foreign min says he hopes efforts to end Gulf row succeed

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Friday that he hoped Kuwaiti and U.S. efforts to resolve a dispute among Gulf nations would end in success, thanking both countries for “bringing points of view closer together”.

Kuwait said earlier on Friday that progress had been made towards ending a row that has seen Saudi Arabia and its allies impose a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar since mid-2017. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

