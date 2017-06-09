FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Maersk Line to begin Qatar feeder container shipments from Oman
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 9, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 2 months ago

Maersk Line to begin Qatar feeder container shipments from Oman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 9 (Reuters) - Maersk Line, a part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, said Friday it will begin container shipments to Qatar from Oman, avoiding trade restrictions imposed on the Gulf state by Arab countries.

The first feeder shipment - which involves using smaller ships - is expected to depart Salalah, Oman, on June 19 and arrive in Doha on June 25, Maersk Line said.

Maersk Line plans to make such service available every 10 days, but will not accept new bookings for Qatar until further notice, it said. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.