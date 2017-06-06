FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk says no longer able to ship Qatar bound cargo
#Market News
June 6, 2017 / 3:17 PM / 2 months ago

Maersk says no longer able to ship Qatar bound cargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - The world's biggest container shipping line, Maersk, is no longer able to transport goods in or out of Qatar after Arab countries imposed restrictions on trade with the Gulf state, the company said on Tuesday.

Shipping lines transship cargoes from the port of Jebel Ali into Qatar, which is dependent on imports by sea and land for its needs.

A Maersk Line spokesman said: "We have confirmation that we will not be able to move Qatar cargo in and out of Jebel Ali."

"We expect disruptions to our Qatar services. The situation is very fluid," the spokesman said, adding that Maersk would notify customers about alternative options as soon as possible. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by David Clarke)

