REFILE-After call with Trump, Egypt's Sisi says their views on the region "in line"
July 5, 2017 / 3:30 PM / in a month

REFILE-After call with Trump, Egypt's Sisi says their views on the region "in line"

1 Min Read

(Deletes stray word in first paragraph)

CAIRO, July 5 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke with U.S President Donald Trump in a telephone call about the dispute with Qatar, Sisi's office said on Wednesday.

"The visions of the two presidents on dealing with current regional crises were in line, especially when it comes to reaching political settlements which contribute to regional security and stability," Sisi's office said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain have imposed sanctions on Qatar, accusing it of links to terrorism and being an ally of Iran, which Doha denies. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

