Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

Qatari stocks up in early trade after progress on Gulf rift

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A trader uses a computer at the Doha Stock Exchange in Doha, Qatar, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatari stocks were up in early trade on Sunday after weekend news that a resolution to a dispute with some of the country’s Arab neighbours seemed within reach.

The Qatar main index was up 1% in early trade, Refinitiv data showed.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar since mid-2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

Qatar denies the charges and says the embargo aims to undermine its sovereignty.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up