Qatari stocks up in early trade after progress on Gulf rift

FILE PHOTO: A trader uses a computer at the Doha Stock Exchange in Doha, Qatar, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatari stocks were up in early trade on Sunday after weekend news that a resolution to a dispute with some of the country’s Arab neighbours seemed within reach.

The Qatar main index was up 1% in early trade, Refinitiv data showed.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar since mid-2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

Qatar denies the charges and says the embargo aims to undermine its sovereignty.