Turkey says Qatar crisis harms Islamic world, working for resolution

ANKARA, June 14 (Reuters) - The crisis surrounding Qatar is damaging for the Islamic world and Turkey is working to help resolve the issue through diplomacy, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey was sending food assistance to Qatar after neighboring Gulf Arab states severed ties with Doha and imposed sanctions saying it supports terrorism and courts regional rival Iran.

Kalin also said a Turkish military base in Qatar, set up before the regional spat, was established to ensure the security of the whole region and did not have an aim of any military action against any country.