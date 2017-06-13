Turkish foreign minister to visit Qatar on Wednesday - statement

ANKARA, June 13 (Reuters) - Turkey, a strong ally of Qatar, will send its foreign minister to Doha on Wednesday and then if possible to Saudi Arabia in a diplomatic push to help end a bitter feud between the emirate and a number of other Arab countries.

Earlier on Tuesday Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan denounced the isolation of Qatar as a violation of Islamic values and akin to a "death penalty".

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet his Qatari counterpart and the country's emir, the foreign ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt severed relations with Doha last week, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and Iran - allegations it says are baseless. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Gareth Jones)