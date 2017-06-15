FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 2 months ago

Turkey not taking sides in Gulf dispute -media cites Turkish foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Turkey is not taking sides in a dispute between Qatar and its Gulf Arab neighbours, Turkey's foreign minister said on Thursday during a Gulf tour, according to Arabic media reports.

"Turkey stands on the same distance from Qatar and Saudi Arabia," Kuwait's Arabic language al-Qabas newspaper quoted the minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, as telling journalists in Kuwait, where he is on a visit for talks about the crisis.

Qatar-based Al Jazera carried similar remarks.

He said that sanctions imposed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt on Doha over alleged support for terrorism were not right, according to al-Qabas. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

