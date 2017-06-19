Turkey troops arrive in Qatar for long-planned drills-Al Jazeera

DOHA, June 19 (Reuters) - Turkish troops have arrived in Qatar for long-planned joint military exercises, al Jazeera reported on Monday, a deployment made possible by legislation fast-tracked by Turkey following a diplomatic rift between Doha and four other Arab states.

The channel posted a video on its website of a column of armoured personnel carriers moving through streets. It said the troops had arrived on Sunday.

Turkey's parliament on June 7 fast-tracked legislation to allow troops to be deployed to a military base in Qatar, two days after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Doha in the worst diplomatic crisis in the region in years.

Turkey has a military base in Qatar that currently houses about 90 Turkish soldiers.

The Turkish forces conducted their first training at Tariq bin Ziyad military base on Sunday, Al Jazeera said, citing the ministry, saying the drills had been long planned. (Reporting by Tom Finn in Doha and Aziz El Yaakoubi in Dubai, Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Gareth Jones)