2 months ago
Iranian foreign minister to visit Turkey on Wednesday - sources
June 7, 2017 / 9:48 AM / 2 months ago

Iranian foreign minister to visit Turkey on Wednesday - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 7 (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to visit Turkey on Wednesday at his own request, Turkish foreign ministry sources said, as a dispute between Gulf powers and Qatar escalates.

The sources said Zarif would discuss bilateral and regional matters. Efforts to defuse the Qatar crisis -- prompted on Monday when the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and others severed diplomatic ties with it over alleged support for Islamist groups and Iran -- have showed no immediate signs of success. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

