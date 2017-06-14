Turkish foreign minister heads to Kuwait in Qatar crisis - sources

ISTANBUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was to travel to Kuwait on Wednesday evening after completing a visit to Qatar, foreign ministry sources said, in his quest to broker an end to a dispute betweeen the Gulf state and other Arab countries.

Turkey has backed Qatar in the crisis and President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday the rift was damaging the Islamic world and Ankara would do all it could by diplomatic channels to prevent any escalation.

No details were immediately available on Cavusoglu's visit to Qatar or the rest of his itinerary. Doha denies accusations by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain that it supports terrorism and courts regional rival Iran. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler)