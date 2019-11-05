Qatar, Turkey to scale up cooperation to a ''comprehensive strategic partnership'' - Qatar foreign ministry

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Qatar and Turkey plan to scale up their cooperation into a “comprehensive strategic partnership”, Qatar’s foreign ministry said on twitter.

The decision was taken at the ministerial meeting of the Qatari-Turkish Higher Strategic Committee held in Doha on Tuesday, it said.

Ankara stood by Doha after Saudi Arabia and other Arab states severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar last year, accusing it of financing terrorism, a charge Doha denies. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alex Richardson)