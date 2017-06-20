FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Qatar tells U.S. it will maintain stability around LNG exports
June 20, 2017 / 2:07 PM / 2 months ago

Qatar tells U.S. it will maintain stability around LNG exports

1 Min Read

DOHA, June 20 (Reuters) - Qatar's finance minister told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a trip to Washington last week that Qatar was committed to maintaining stability around its exports of liquefied natural gas to the global energy market, according to a statement by Qatar's government communication office.

"They discussed Qatar’s efforts to counter terror financing ... and Qatar’s commitment to maintaining stability around its exports to the global energy market," the statement said.

Saudi-led sanctions imposed two weeks ago on Qatar, the world largest exporter of LNG, have raised concerns about the Gulf state's energy output but officials have said Qatar's LNG exports have not been affected. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Alison Williams)

