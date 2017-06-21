FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arab states should give Qatar list of "actionable" demands -U.S.'s Tillerson
June 21, 2017 / 6:09 PM / 4 months ago

Arab states should give Qatar list of "actionable" demands -U.S.'s Tillerson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday the United States hopes that Arab countries involved in a diplomatic split with Qatar will soon present Doha a list of “reasonable and actionable” demands to move the crisis toward a resolution.

“We understand a list of demands has been prepared and coordinated by the Saudis, Emiratis, Egyptians and Bahrainis,” Tillerson said in a statement. “We hope the list of demands will soon be presented to Qatar and will be reasonable and actionable.”

Tillerson said the United States backs a Kuwaiti mediation effort aimed at resolving the crisis. His comments came a day after the State Department said it was “mystified” that the Gulf states had not yet offered the grievances that prompted a diplomatic break with Qatar.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

