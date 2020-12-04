Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Qatar foreign minister says there has been movement on resolving Gulf dispute

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is seen during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar’s foreign minister said on Friday that there has been movement on resolving a bitter diplomatic dispute among the Gulf countries but that he could not predict whether a breakthrough was imminent or would fully resolve the matter.

The United States and Kuwait have been working to end a row that has seen Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt impose a diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar since mid-2017.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Hugh Lawson

