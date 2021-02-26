Britain's UKMTO says ship experiences explosion in Gulf of Oman

DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A ship experienced an explosion in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday.

“Investigations are ongoing. Vessel and crew are safe,” the advisory notice said. The incident happened at 2040 GMT, it said. The UKMTO did not give details on the cause of the explosion.

“Vessels transiting the area are advised to exercise caution,” the notice said. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington)