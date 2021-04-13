Britain's UKMTO aware of possible maritime incident off UAE coast

DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday it was aware of a possible incident which occurred off the coast of Fujairah, part of the United Arab Emirates.

In an advisory notice UKTMO - which is part of Britain’s Royal Navy - said investigations were ongoing and advised mariners to exercise extreme caution in the area.

Pro-Iran media outlets said earlier that a commercial vessel owned by an Israeli firm had been attacked near Fujairah. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; editing by John Stonestreet)