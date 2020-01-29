Bonds News
UAE transport authority says crew of Panamanian oil tanker rescued after fire broke out - report

CAIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The crew and sailors of an oil tanker from Panama were rescued after a distress call was sent following a fire that broke out on board, the WAM state news agency reported, citing a statement by the United Arab Emirate’s federal transport authority (FTA) for land & maritime on Wednesday.

The statement said the oil tanker wasn’t carrying any oil shipments and initial indications showed the fire was accidentally triggered during maintenance.

Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Bernadette Baum

