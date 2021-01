Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 5, 2021. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO - (Reuters) - The Saudi crown prince met Qatar emir on Tuesday and reviewed bilateral ties the two “brotherly” countries and ways of enforcing joint Gulf action, the Saudi state news agency reported.

The meeting comes after a summit in Saudi Arabia where an agreement to solve the Gulf dispute that started in 2017 was signed.