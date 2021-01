DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Qatar’s ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani headed to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, state media said, for a Gulf Arab summit that is expected to see formal agreement towards ending a dispute that has seen Riyadh and its allies boycott Qatar.

Reporting by Raya Jalabi in Dubai; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Tom Hogue Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.