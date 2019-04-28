Saudi airline Flyadeal's decision on Boeing MAX order "imminent" - CEO

DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian budget airline Flyadeal’s decision on whether it goes ahead with an order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets is “imminent,” it’s chief executive said on Sunday.

The airline has previously said it was reconsidering the order it signed in December after two MAX jets fatally crashed in Ethiopia in March and in Indonesia in October.

“At the moment we still don’t have a decision but it is imminent,” Con Korfiatis told Reuters at the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)