Gunmaker’s dismissal of patent suit did not trigger right to attorneys’ fees – Fed Circuit 

Gun-trigger manufacturer Timney Triggers cannot recover attorneys’ fees as the prevailing party in a patent-infringement lawsuit because the plaintiff, gunmaker O.F. Mossberg & Sons, voluntarily dismissed the action without a court order, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held Monday.

Timney had also convinced a federal judge in Connecticut to stay the action for five years over Mossberg’s objections, and ultimately convinced the U.S. Patent Office to invalidate Mossberg’s patent. However, neither of those wins amounted to a “judicial imprimatur” of Timney’s success, the Federal Circuit held.

