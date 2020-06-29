Maryland 'bump stock' ban survives appellate court challenge

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging a Maryland statute that banned “bump stocks” and other devices that can enable guns to fire faster.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by a 2-1 vote rejected arguments that Maryland’s ban on “rapid fire trigger activators,” adopted after a 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, amounted to an unconstitutional “taking” of private property by the government without just compensation.

