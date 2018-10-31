Energy trader Gunvor Group appoints Muriel Schwab as new CFO

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Energy trader Gunvor Group has appointed Muriel Schwab as its new chief financial officer and she will take up the position by May 1 next year, the company said on Wednesday.

Schwab replaces Jacques Erni who has been Gunvor’s CFO since 2013. Erni has been at Gunvor since 2006 and will become an executive director after a transition period.

The move is part of the company’s leadership revamp that began earlier this year.

Schwab was previously regional head of trade and commodity finance for the Americas at Rabobank in New York and a member of the trade commodity finance management team.

She was previously at Gunvor between 2007 and 2014 and also has held roles at Taurus Petroleum, Credit Suisse and ING. (Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)