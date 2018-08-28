Swiss court approves Gunvor ex-employee's plea bargain in Congo bribery case

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A Swiss court accepted a plea bargain on Tuesday from a former employee of energy trader Gunvor Group in relation to an investigation into corruption in Congo Republic and Ivory Coast, the former employee’s lawyer said.

The court also confirmed the decision.

As part of the deal, the former employee admitted to paying bribes to officials in the two countries to secure oil deals.

The former employee, known as Pascal C, will not serve jail time nor pay a fine. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)