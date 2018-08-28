FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Switzerland Market Report
August 28, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss court approves Gunvor ex-employee's plea bargain in Congo bribery case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A Swiss court accepted a plea bargain on Tuesday from a former employee of energy trader Gunvor Group in relation to an investigation into corruption in Congo Republic and Ivory Coast, the former employee’s lawyer said.

The court also confirmed the decision.

As part of the deal, the former employee admitted to paying bribes to officials in the two countries to secure oil deals.

The former employee, known as Pascal C, will not serve jail time nor pay a fine. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.