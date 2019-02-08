UPDATE 1-Gunvor appoints new global co-heads of LNG trading -sources

(Adds SOCAR LNG trader hires)

By Julia Payne

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Energy trader Gunvor Group has appointed two new global co-heads of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading division, sources familiar with the matter said.

The moves are the latest personnel changes at Gunvor, one of the world’s biggest traders.

Kalpesh Patel, based in Singapore, and Ksenia Alleyne, based in Geneva, will jointly run the LNG trading desk for the Swiss firm.

Stephane Caudron, who has been the global head of LNG since 2009, will take on the role of global head of LNG business development out of Singapore.

Gunvor went through major restructuring last year which included the expansion of its executive board, job losses across the company, a new natural gas trading desk in London and the closure of its Bahamas crude trading office in favour of its Houston base.

The restructuring was also aimed at promoting a new generation at the Geneva-based firm which was founded in 2000.

Some long-time Gunvor executives left, including the global head of crude Jose Orti who retired at the end of 2018. Stephane Dejenne then replaced Orti as the new global head of crude.

Separately, Geneva-based SOCAR Trading, part of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, has hired two LNG traders - Daniel Stephens and Francesca di Cesare - from Koch Supply & Trading, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Julia Payne; writing by Nina Chestney; editing by Susan Fenton)