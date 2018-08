LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) -

* Energy trader Gunvor’s head of crude Jose Orti will be retiring by the end of the year, sources familiar with the matter said

* A spokesman for Gunvor declined to comment

* The company is one of the world’s top oil trading firms. Crude accounted for about 30 percent of its 184 million tonnes of traded volumes last year (Reporting By Julia Payne, editing by David Evans)