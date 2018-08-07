UPDATE 1-MOVES-Energy trader Gunvor's head of crude to retire by end of year

(Adds detail)

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) -

* Energy trader Gunvor’s head of crude Jose Orti will be retiring by the end of the year, sources familiar with the matter said

* A spokesman for Gunvor declined to comment

* The company is one of the world’s top oil trading firms. Crude accounted for about 30 percent of its 184 million tonnes of traded volumes last year

* Orti has been at the firm since 2006 and became head of crude in 2011 (Reporting By Julia Payne, editing by David Evans and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)