LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Energy trader Gunvor Group returned to profit in 2019 after its first net loss a year earlier, helped by record earnings in its U.S. division, and said business so far in 2020 remained strong.

The Geneva-based firm, which reported a 2019 net profit of $381 million after a 2018 loss of $330 million, said on Tuesday it was also helped by earnings from gas trading and its European refining business.