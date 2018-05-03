FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 12:29 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Gunvor's 2017 profits down 49 pct after U.S. investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Switzerland-based energy trader Gunvor posted its lowest net profit since at least 2011 last year due to major investments to set-up a trading presence in the United States and a prolonged planned turnaround at one of its refineries, the company said on Thursday.

Net profit fell by 49 percent to $162 million from $315 million in 2016 while the rise in oil prices raised revenue to $63 billion from $47 billion.

Traded volumes rose 22 percent to 184 million tonnes from 153 million.

Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely

