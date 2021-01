LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Trading house Gunvor’s founder Torbjorn Tornqvist has increased his stake in the firm after a bumper profit year as he bought out some leaving partners while expanding the board to bring in a new generation of managers.

The company said Tornqvist had raised his stake to 86.9% as of Dec 31, 2020, from 80.01% as of Dec 31, 2019. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by David Evans)