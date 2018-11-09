Fly Jamaica flight makes emergency landing in Guyana; 6 hurt - officials

Nov 9 (Reuters) - At least six passenger were injured early on Friday when a Fly Jamaica airplane, which was headed for Toronto, Canada, made an emergency landing in Guyana, officials said.

The plane, which had 120 passengers and eight crew members on board, had been in the air for about 20 minutes when the pilot indicated it was experiencing problems with its hydraulic system, Guyana officials said at a news conference.

Six passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries when the plane landed about 45 minutes after it departed Cheddi Jagan International Airport at about 2 a.m. local time, they said. (Reporting by Brendan O’Brien; Editing by Bernadette Baum)