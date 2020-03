GEORGETOWN, March 5 (Reuters) - Guyana’s opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday accused the nation’s election authority of committing fraud in this week’s presidential vote, saying the group had inflated the vote count to favor the incumbent candidate, President David Granger.

Representatives of the electoral authority did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters was unable to obtain comment from Granger’s office. (Reporting by Neil Marks, writing by Brian Ellsworth)