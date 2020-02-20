Oil cargo entitled to Guyana's govt sets sail for Panama -data

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Guyana’s third-ever crude cargo for export, entitled to the government as profit oil from the Liza project, set sail on Thursday on tanker Cap Philippe, bound for Panama, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The 1-million-barrel cargo, along with other two shipments of the same volume to follow, were sold by the Guyanese government to Royal Dutch Shell in a December tender. Its estimated date of arrival is Feb. 25.

Guyana produced an average of 35,607 barrels per day (bpd) of oil in December, following inauguration of production in the country by a consortium formed by U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp, Hess Corp and a unit of China’s CNOOC Ltd .

The first two cargoes of crude produced at the Liza project were entitled to Exxon and exported by the company to the U.S. Gulf Coast and Panama, according to the Eikon data.

Guyana’s Director of Energy Mark Bynoe traveled earlier this week to the project’s producing vessel, the Liza Destiny, to witness the transfer of the crude onto the Cap Philippe.

“Given the fact that it is our first lift, this is important to us, not only to see this but to bring the level of assurance to Guyanese that it is no more just a concept, it is actually a reality,” he said in a press release. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Mexico City and Neil Marks in Georgetown Editing by Marguerita Choy)