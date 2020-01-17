Exxon to start loading first crude cargo from Guyana this weekend

GEORGETOWN/HOUSTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The first cargo of Guyana’s crude for export is scheduled to begin loading this weekend so the oil can be processed at Exxon Mobil’s refining system, the company told Reuters on Friday.

The tanker Yannis P, flagged by the Marshall Islands, arrived on Friday in Guyanese waters. It plans to transport up to 1 million barrels of Guyana’s Liza crude to the United Kingdom, according to Refinitiv Eikon’s vessel tracking data. (Reporting by Neil Marks in Georgetown and Jennifer Hiller in Houton, writing by Marianna Parraga)