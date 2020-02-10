Guyana aiming to agree to prices, costs with Exxon before gov's first export -energy director

GEORGETOWN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Guyana is aiming to conclude talks with the Exxon Mobil Corp-led consortium producing oil off its coast over crude pricing, lifting costs and scheduling before the government exports its first cargo, energy director Mark Bynoe said on Monday.

The government is planning to export its first cargo of approximately one million barrels early next week, following two shipments chartered by Exxon, Bynoe said. He added that the Liza-1 field, operated by a consortium of Exxon, Hess Corp and China’s CNOOC Ltd has produced more than 2.7 million barrels of oil since output began in December. (Reporting by Neil Marks Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Marianna Parraga)