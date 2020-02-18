Company News
February 18, 2020 / 10:39 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Guyana produced 35,607 bpd of oil in December -finance ministry

1 Min Read

GEORGETOWN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Guyana produced 35,607 barrels per day (bpd) of oil in December, following inauguration of production in the country by a consortium led by U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil, the finance ministry said in a report.

The government chose to receive its 2% royalty from the oil output in cash. The ministry said the consortium - which also includes Hess Corp and China’s CNOOC Ltd - would pay the royalty later this year from its share of profit oil, a reference to the value of the crude the companies produce beyond cost recovery. (Reporting by Neil Marks Writing by Marianna Parraga and Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below