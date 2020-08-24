Guyana re-launches search for company to market government's crude -newspaper notice

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Guyana has re-launched a search for a company to market the government’s share of the crude produced at the offshore Liza project, operated by Exxon Mobil Corp , according to a notice published in the South American country’s newspapers.

President Irfaan Ali’s government scrapped a previous, similar process initiated by Ali’s predecessor shortly after taking office in August. The government is seeking a 12-month contract that would involve five crude cargoes of around 1 million barrels each, according to the Sunday notice. (Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York Editing by Chris Reese)