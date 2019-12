GEORGETOWN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Oil companies Exxon Mobil, Hess Corp, CNOOC, BP, Chevron, Total, and Eni are expected to present bids to buy three cargoes of Liza crude from Guyana’s government in the coming months, the South American country’s director of energy said on Monday. (Reporting by Neil Marks Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Marianna Parraga)