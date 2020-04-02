UPDATE 1-Oil price fall has had no impact on Guyana output -Exxon

(Adds quotes, context)

By Neil Marks

GEORGETOWN, April 2 (Reuters) - The recent plunge in crude oil prices has had no impact on production at Guyana’s flagship Liza project, operated by Exxon Mobil Corp, but the company plans to make adjustments as necessary, a spokeswoman said.

A price war between the world’s oil powerhouses and fast-declining crude demand has left many producers in Latin America struggling to cover production costs, boosting the chances of output cuts.

Production at the offshore Liza well, which Exxon and partners Hess Corp and China’s CNOOC brought online in December, is expected to reach some 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) in its first phase.

“We are managing production rates to ensure safe and responsible operations,” Janelle Persaud, Exxon’s public and government affairs advisor in Guyana, said in a statement. “We continue to monitor the situation closely and will make adjustments as necessary.”

Exxon would have to engage with the Guyanese government before making any adjustments to its operations, the country’s Director of Energy, Mark Bynoe, told Reuters.

Bynoe said he remained hopeful the government will be able to find a marketing agent to sell its share of Liza crude, despite delays in the search process caused by political turmoil after a disputed presidential election and the coronavirus outbreak.

Guyana’s government several months ago awarded Royal Dutch Shell with a tender to sell its first three cargoes of oil produced at Liza, or about 3 million barrels in total.

Shell has so far exported one of the three cargoes, according to Bynoe. The next lift allocated to the government and sold to the Anglo-Dutch firm is scheduled for May, he said.