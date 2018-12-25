Venezuela calls U.S. comments on Guyana, Exxon dispute 'interventionist'

CARACAS, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s foreign ministry on Tuesday described as “interventionist and disrespectful” U.S. comments on a weekend incident in which the South American country’s navy stopped two ships exploring for oil for Exxon Mobil off Guyana’s coast

Each country says the Saturday incident occurred within its territorial waters. In response to the event, the U.S. State Department said Venezuela had behaved “aggressively” and said Guyana had the right to exploit natural resources in its territory. (Reporting by Luc Cohen)